At least 23 confrontations in Iran’ Kurdistan in 2020

Shafaq News / The Statistics Center of the Human Rights Organization announced the result of armed clashes between the Kurdish parties and the Iranian military forces during the year 2020.

According to these statistics, the year 2020 witnessed:

· At least 23 confrontations in Iran’ Kurdistan (10 less than 2019 clashes).

· 17 members of the Iran’s guard, army and volunteers were killed, while 11 members of the Kurdish parties and their affiliated organizations were killed in return.

· A member of the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) was arrested by the Iranian forces.

· Most of the confrontations in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province in Iran (13)

· 15 young men from western Kurdistan (Iranian Kurdistan) and western and southern Kurdistan (Iraqi Kurdistan Region) were killed.

· 15 members of PKK and its affiliated parties were killed in North, South and West Kurdistan.

Iran’ Kurdistan province, bordering Iraq, is the scene of frequent clashes between Kurdish guerrillas and Iranian security forces.

Like neighboring Iraq and Turkey, Iran has a large Kurdish minority, mainly living in the country's northwest and west. Iran is a mainly Shi'ite Muslim country, but most Kurds are Sunni Muslims.

Iran often accuses its Western foes of trying to destabilize sensitive border areas.