Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Asayish arrests two senior ISIS terrorists in al-Hasakeh

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-08-21T13:59:50+0000
Asayish arrests two senior ISIS terrorists in al-Hasakeh

Shafaq News / The Internal Security (Asayish) of northern and eastern Syria arrested two commanders of the terrorist organization, ISIS, in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor. 

According to a statement issued earlier today, "our forces, with the participation of the Coalition forces, raided a location of two commanders of the terrorist operations yesterday, Friday 20, August, in al-Hasakeh's west countryside," following "an Intelligence action from Counter-Terrorism unit (HAT)."

The Syrian Democratic Forces and the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) continue their security campaigns in al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor, in cooperation with the Global Coalition,  to eradicate active ISIS cells in the region.

related

Asayish removes hundreds of ISIS bombs in Raqqa

Date: 2021-05-28 15:29:40
Asayish removes hundreds of ISIS bombs in Raqqa

The Asayish forces arrest three criminals in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-03-11 16:00:10
The Asayish forces arrest three criminals in al-Sulaymaniyah

Asayish arrests three persons involved in killing a woman in al-Sulaymaniyah

Date: 2021-06-17 16:05:50
Asayish arrests three persons involved in killing a woman in al-Sulaymaniyah

Asayish kills a senior official of ISIS

Date: 2021-03-12 18:31:58
Asayish kills a senior official of ISIS

Asayish reveals the circumstances of the assassination of the Iranian Kurdish leader Babakhani

Date: 2021-08-15 19:57:54
Asayish reveals the circumstances of the assassination of the Iranian Kurdish leader Babakhani

Asayish arrests members of a counterfeit banknotes gang

Date: 2021-03-18 11:13:32
Asayish arrests members of a counterfeit banknotes gang

Asayish arrests two people in Erbil

Date: 2020-09-14 16:07:53
Asayish arrests two people in Erbil

The Asayish dismantle two explosive devices near one of its checkpoints in al-Hasakah

Date: 2021-03-19 18:37:27
The Asayish dismantle two explosive devices near one of its checkpoints in al-Hasakah