Asayish arrests two senior ISIS terrorists in al-Hasakeh

Shafaq News / The Internal Security (Asayish) of northern and eastern Syria arrested two commanders of the terrorist organization, ISIS, in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor.

According to a statement issued earlier today, "our forces, with the participation of the Coalition forces, raided a location of two commanders of the terrorist operations yesterday, Friday 20, August, in al-Hasakeh's west countryside," following "an Intelligence action from Counter-Terrorism unit (HAT)."

The Syrian Democratic Forces and the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) continue their security campaigns in al-Hasakah and Deir Ezzor, in cooperation with the Global Coalition, to eradicate active ISIS cells in the region.