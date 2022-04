Shafaq News/ The Internal Security Forces (Asayish) said it managed to apprehend Arab nationals with links to the terrorist organization of ISIS in Raperin earlier today, Tuesday.

The Asayish directorate of the Independent county said that it arrested four Syrian nationals with forged IDs.

"The arrestees were referred to the investigation magistrate in accordance with Article 298 and 289, and Article 4/Terrorism," the statement said.