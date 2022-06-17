Ankara kills four PKK fighters in the Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News / Turkish drone targeted on Friday a vehicle carrying six Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members north of Kalar district, in the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency sources reported that, at 9:30 a.m., Ankara attacked PKK fighters between the villages of Berlut and Qasim Agha, killing four, two men and two women and wounding a man."

According to Shafaq News' information, the PKK members were on their way to returning to Al-Sulaymaniyah through a dirt road to avoid the security forces.

Our sources confirmed that the Turkish Army launched the attack "because it is similar to the repeated attacks in Al-Sulaymaniyah."

The Counter-Terrorism department in Kurdistan affirmed that a Turkish drone targeted Kalar, and killing four.

Turkey did not comment on the incident, but Turkish officials tweeted today about targeting six PKK members without providing further details.

The Turkish military has regularly attacked PKK positions in Iraq and Syria.

On February 2, about 60 Turkish fighter jets carried out operations on training camps, shelters, and ammunition storage facilities used by the PKK and its affiliates in northern Iraq and Syria.

PKK is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the European Union, and the United States.