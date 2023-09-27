Turkish drone attacks Killed PKK members and a civilian in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Counter-Terrorism Service in the Kurdistan Region reported on Wednesday that six fighters from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and a civilian were killed, with another wounded, in two separate drone attacks conducted by the Turkish army in the Qandil Mountains area.

"According to Kurdistan anti-terrorism information, today Wednesday 27th September 2023, at 11:00 pm, the aircraft of the Turkish army, the headquarters of the PKK in Bogriskan village in Wartei district, Rawandz district, Erbil province, and because of that four PKK soldiers were killed. As a result of nearby the headquarters, one civilian was martyred and another citizen was wounded." CTS said in a statement.

"Just today Wednesday at 11:10 pm, a plane of Turkish army near Bogriskan village in Warte district targeted a car of PKK soldiers and, because of that two PKK soldiers were killed. resident who lived in close proximity to the targeted compound." The statement added.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union.