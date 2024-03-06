An Iraqi Parliamentary Committee praises the Kurdish experience

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, received at the Saladin Resort in Erbil a delegation from the Committee of Regions and Governorates not Organized in Region, led by MP Khaled Al-Daraji.

Barzani's headquarters stated that both sides exchanged views about the political situation in Iraq and other topics of mutual interest.

The parliamentary delegation praised the Kurdistan Region's experience in "governmental development affairs and the creation of independent administrations in Zakho, Soran, and Raparin," expressing hope that other regions in Iraq would benefit from this experience.

Earlier, the Committee visited Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah and met governors Haval Abubaker and Omed Khoshnaw.

The Committee's Chairman mentioned that these visits are part of a predetermined program to undertake on-site inspections to assess the functioning of the governorates and their councils.

"The Committee focuses on the affairs of regions and governorates not organized into a region, aiming to understand the challenges and obstacles affecting their operations."