Al-Sulaymaniyah unveils key infrastructure projects

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Two major projects, a public infrastructure tunnel and a riverside tourism development, were inaugurated in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Monday.

The first, the “Wali Tunnel,” is located along Hawari Street in central Al-Sulaymaniyah. Constructed under the direct supervision of the city’s municipality in coordination with the private sector, the tunnel cost approximately 8 billion Iraqi dinars (5.669 million USD).

It is expected to ease heavy traffic around the city center and the nearby Kobani Bridge, and is considered a key step in upgrading Sulaymaniyah’s urban road network.

The second initiative, the “Darwaza Corniche,” is a new tourism site built along the banks of the Qeliasan River. The project provides an open, natural space for residents and visitors to enjoy outdoor recreation, contributing to the city’s growing appeal as a tourist destination.

According to officials, these projects “align with the Kurdistan Regional Government’s development strategy to invest in vital infrastructure and improve quality of life for residents,” in response to Al-Sulaymaniyah’s rapid urban growth in recent years.