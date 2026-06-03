Al-Sulaymaniyah to hold second Delphi International Economic Conference

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Al-Sulaymaniyah is set to host senior officials, economists, and business leaders this weekend as the second Delphi International Economic Conference opens, drawing regional and international attention to Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

Scheduled for June 6–7, the two-day event will bring together participants from Iraq and the Kurdistan Region alongside delegations from Greece, Turkiye, Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia, Poland, Italy, and France, in discussions aimed at expanding economic ties and fostering new cross-border partnerships.

According to the Sulaymaniyah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the conference will take place at Foundation Hall in the city’s Cultural Complex under the patronage of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani.

Sessions are expected to focus on regional security dynamics, energy strategy, green transportation, investment opportunities, and broader economic reform efforts, with governance challenges and administrative restructuring also on the agenda.

‘’Hosting the conference for a second consecutive year highlights Al-Sulaymaniyah’s growing role as a hub for economic dialogue and energy discussions,” the Chamber noted, crediting KRG efforts to attract investment and support longer-term economic stability despite regional uncertainty.