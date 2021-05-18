KRG Deputy Prime Minister meets the German Consul General in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani, met today, Tuesday, the German Consul General in Erbil, Clemens Semtner to discussed subjects of common interest.

Talabani said in a statement, he discussed with Semtner the Iraqi budget, as he confirmed that relations with Baghdad have improved after passing the 2021 budget law, announcing that "the Kurdish negotiating delegation will visit Baghdad next week to determine the mechanisms for implementing the budget law."

The statement added that the two sides agreed on the necessity of holding fair elections.

The two sides also discussed the latest political and security developments in the region, agreed on the importance for the regional government, the federal government and all political parties to cooperate with friendly and allied countries to establish stability in Iraq and Kurdistan."