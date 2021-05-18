Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

KRG Deputy Prime Minister meets the German Consul General in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-18T18:05:18+0000
KRG Deputy Prime Minister meets the German Consul General in Erbil

Shafaq News / The Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani, met today, Tuesday, the German Consul General in Erbil, Clemens Semtner to discussed subjects of common interest.

Talabani said in a statement, he discussed with Semtner the Iraqi budget, as he confirmed that relations with Baghdad have improved after passing the 2021 budget law, announcing that "the Kurdish negotiating delegation will visit Baghdad next week to determine the mechanisms for implementing the budget law."

The statement added that the two sides agreed on the necessity of holding fair elections.

The two sides also discussed the latest political and security developments in the region, agreed on the importance for  the regional government, the federal government and all political parties  to cooperate with friendly and allied countries to establish stability in Iraq and Kurdistan."

related

Kurdistan delegation returns to Erbil after fruitful discussions with Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-09 18:30:59
Kurdistan delegation returns to Erbil after fruitful discussions with Baghdad

KRG decides to return life to normal in stages

Date: 2020-04-23 12:22:22
KRG decides to return life to normal in stages

Kurdistan extends travel ban between the provinces until June 15

Date: 2020-05-27 21:15:26
Kurdistan extends travel ban between the provinces until June 15

Kurdistan Regional Council of Ministers studies employee raises

Date: 2020-02-16 11:13:44
Kurdistan Regional Council of Ministers studies employee raises

KRG delegation responds on a letter sent by Baghdad to Erbil: Source

Date: 2020-05-02 15:46:36
KRG delegation responds on a letter sent by Baghdad to Erbil: Source

KRG calls on Baghdad to deal with Halabja as an independent province within the region

Date: 2019-12-02 12:22:06
KRG calls on Baghdad to deal with Halabja as an independent province within the region

KRG is waiting for funds from Baghdad to distribute employee’s salaries

Date: 2020-03-26 12:26:01
KRG is waiting for funds from Baghdad to distribute employee’s salaries

KRG, No schools starting from tomorrow till March 24

Date: 2020-02-25 14:42:56
KRG, No schools starting from tomorrow till March 24