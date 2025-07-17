Al-Sulaymaniyah: Doctors sound alarm on youth obesity

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Thursday, over 300 physicians, health experts, and medical students gathered in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, in the northern Iraqi Kurdistan Region, for a scientific conference on the latest research and developments related to children and young adults obesity.

Dr. Kamaran Hassan, the conference supervisor, told Shafaq News that the event serves as a platform to review the most recent medical findings concerning obesity-related diseases, with an emphasis on cases driven by modern lifestyle factors.

“Many children and adolescents now spend extended hours on social media and digital devices with minimal physical activity,” he said. “Combined with poor dietary habits, this has significantly contributed to rising obesity rates across younger age groups.”

Dr. Hassan noted that the growing prevalence of childhood and adolescent obesity demands urgent medical and public health attention. “This conference is an opportunity to present and discuss evidence-based findings that can inform national health policies and preventive strategies,” he added.