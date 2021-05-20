After two days of bloody demonstrations, Abdi praises the "constructive Interaction" between AANES and the locals

Shafaq News/ The Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Mazloum Abdi, appraised the "Constructive Interaction" between the Autonomous Administration and the People of North and East Syria in the wake of the revocation of decree 119, warning of "anomalous cells" aiming to disrupt the trust and stability in the region.

Abdi tweeted earlier today, Thursday, "We call on our people to rally around the institutions of the Autonomous Administration, endorse it, and enable it from executing its duties."

"We also urge them to exercise prudence and caution for the exploitation of anomalous cells that aim to disrupt the trust and stability in the region."

In a second tweet, Abdi added, "the constructive interaction between the Autonomous Administration and the locals in the past few days is a confirmation that we are on the right track for building a better future," adding, ''we understand the administration's endeavor to divert the subsidy to more urgent services like electricity, water, education, and health... However, it must achieve complete transparency in issuing decisions and deliberating them."

On Wednesday, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) issued decree 123, annulling decree 119 in the wake of the bloody demonstrations that rallied the streets of multiple cities under its authority.

The decree 119 issued two days ago stipulated raising fuel by 30% to cover other expenses.