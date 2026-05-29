AFK backs US envoy for Kurdish issues

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States should appoint a special envoy for Kurdish affairs to better coordinate its policies toward Kurdish populations in Iraq, Syria, Turkiye, and Iran, the Founder of American Friends of Kurdistan (AFK), Diliman Abdulkader, wrote on Friday.

According to a report in the Middle East Forum, Abdulkader pointed out that the Kurdish issue is often addressed through separate diplomatic channels in each country “despite the Kurds being the world's largest ethnic group without a state.” He noted that a special envoy could help assess the impact of US political, military, and economic investments in Kurdish areas while providing policymakers with direct assessments of developments on the ground.

The report further argued that such a position would allow the US administration to pursue a more consistent regional strategy and strengthen ties with Kurdish communities while managing relations with governments in Baghdad, Ankara, and Damascus.

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