AANES inaugurates a representation office in Geneva

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the representative of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) in Europe issued a written statement announcing the opening of its representative office this evening in the city of Geneva.

Representative of the Autonomous Administration in Europe said in the statement, "after announcing of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, which achieved political and military victories and made great sacrifices with a view to consolidate the security and stability in the area, particularly the war against ISIS, in which AANES and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have a major role in confronting ISIS terrorist organization, it became necessary to start opening representations of the administration in the countries affecting the Syrian file, including Germany and France, and then Sweden and the Benelux countries."

Representative’s statement indicated that the aim of opening the representations is to develop relations with the rest of the European countries, and noted: “In an effort to develop our relations with the rest of the European countries, our next step was to open a representative of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria in Switzerland because of its great importance and a primary presence in the file.” In Syria, it has hosted many decisive conferences to lay down a road map for resolving the Syrian crisis, and to this end we have started today by opening a representative office in Geneva, in the Republic of the Swiss Confederation.

At this sensitive and historical time, it comes in the context of building a bridge of relations between the components of northern Syria and Switzerland, the Government and people, with the aim of introducing the Autonomous Administration project and its vision to solve the Syrian crisis and the future governance mechanism, as well as in an effort to consolidate our diplomatic relations and establish security and stability in the region through joint cooperation in several fields, political and cultural, especially since the world is still facing the threat of ISIS, which threatens humanity with its brutality.

The statement continued, "Not to mention the Turkish occupation state that supports radical and terrorist factions and that occupies areas in northern Syria, especially "Afrin, Serêkaniyê (Ras al-Ain) and Girê Spî (Tal Abyad)." This occupation, which is contrary to all human values and practices, will be on the priority list of the representative's agenda, as It will work to expose the practices of the Turkish occupation army and its mercenaries in the occupied areas in front of international organizations, and it will be the main link between the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria and the official and unofficial Swiss parties, as well as providing the necessary facilities for the citizens of north and east Syria in Switzerland.

Representative of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria in Europe expressed the hope that it would be able to develop diplomatic and community relations with the Government and the people of Switzerland and hoped that this event would serve the Swiss and Syrian peoples and that it would serve as a new starting point for the better for the peoples of the region.