A young man was injured in a landmine explosion in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ One young man was injured when a landmine exploded on Friday near the center of Serqala district of Kifri in Diyala. The Mine Action Agency of Kurdistan Regional Government reported.

In a statement, the Agency said that the health condition of the 14-year-old boy is stable.

The Directorate of Mine Action in Garmyan arrived to investigate the incident. It also dismantled two other mines in the exact location. The statement added.

Iraq is littered with an estimated ten million landmines; many were placed by the former Iraqi regime and in areas bordering Iran and Kuwait.

Mines claimed 14,000 victims in Iraq between 1991 and 2007, the United Nations Development Program says. More than half died from their wounds.

According to the UN estimates, there are more than 10 million landmines and a large quantity of UXO in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Of these landmines, eight million are estimated to be antipersonnel and two million antitank. It is possible to find almost every variety of landmine in Iraq.