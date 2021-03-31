“A show-off” behavior in the Kurdish Parliament, KRG spokesman says

2021-03-31

Shafaq News / The spokesman of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Gutiar Adel, said on Wednesday the behavior of the head of the New Generation Bloc is "a show-off and stirring up tension." "At a time when the regional government is striving and struggling to serve the citizens ... there are people, who consider themselves representatives of the people, use inappropriate terms that are far from parliamentary and political work." Adel said in a statement He added, "Their actions, such as what happened today in the Kurdistan Parliament session, are aimed only at showing off, sowing hatred and stirring up tension." During today's session, the head of the New Generation Movement, Kazem Farouk threw his shoes at members of the Presidency of Parliament. For her part, Parliament Speaker Rewaz Faiq said, “in return for the disrespectful and inappropriate behavior that parliamentarian Kazem Farouk conduct inside the parliamentary campus… It was decided to prevent him from participating in the upcoming sessions until he submits a formal apology to Parliament.”

