"A great man": Leader Barzani's tribute to late Pope Francis

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdish Leader Masoud Barzani expressed sorrow over the death of Pope Francis.

“Pope Francis was a great man who played a significant role in promoting the values of peace and compassion,” Barzani said in a statement, offering his condolences to Christians in Kurdistan, Iraq, and worldwide, sharing in their mourning.

“May the soul of His Holiness rest in peace,” he added, asking God to grant strength and solace to those grieving the loss.

Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday, made a historic visit to Iraq in March 2021—the first by a pontiff to the country. During his trip, he met with Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, visited Baghdad, Mosul, and Erbil, and held an open-air mass that drew thousands.