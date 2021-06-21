A U.S. delegation convenes with the ENKS in Qamishli

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-21T11:59:51+0000

Shafaq News/ A U.S. delegation arrived in the headquarters of the Kurdish National Council (ENKS) in the Northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli amid talks on the resumption of the U.S. Sponsored Kurdish-Kurdish talks. Shafaq News Agency correspondent to the city said that a three-vehicle convoy parked near the ENKS headquarters amid tight security controls. Journalists and reporters were not allowed to enter the headquarters or take pictures, our correspondent said. A source told Shafaq News Agency, "the meeting between the U.S. delegation and the ENKS leaders has started. There is no information about the nature of the negotiations between both sides." "Indeed, the Kurdish talks, political developments, humanitarian situation in the region and entire Syria will be the main course," the source said. Elsewhere, a prominent leader in the ENKS said that the Kurdish talks will be resumed soon under U.S. auspices. "The Council does not have any conditions to resume the negotiations. The U.S. and the SDF commander pledged to secure an appropriate atmosphere for its resumption," Fasla Youssif, a member of the ENKS Presidium.

related

The Autonomous Administration and the Syrian Government to end the tension and release the detainees

Date: 2021-01-06 20:58:22

Kurdish Led Administration releases members of the Syrian forces in Qamishli

Date: 2021-02-06 20:51:48

five NDF killed and eight injured in clashes with the Asayish in Qamishli

Date: 2021-04-21 07:26:21

A Russian-sponsored truce between SDF and the Syrian National Defense Forces in Qamishli

Date: 2021-04-22 07:08:37

Under Russian auspices, a ceasefire in al-Qamishli

Date: 2021-04-23 18:12:33

Asayish expanded the truce with Syrian National Defense Forces in Qamishli

Date: 2021-04-24 18:20:58

Qamishli Tribal dignitaries demand addressing NDF's offenses

Date: 2021-04-25 12:04:42

A week after violent clashes, the citizens return to Tay neighborhood in Qamishli

Date: 2021-04-26 16:09:29