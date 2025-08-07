92 years on: Kirkuk remembers Simele Massacre against Assyrians

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

Kirkuk joined communities around the world on Thursday in commemorating Assyrian Martyrs Day, marking 92 years since the Simele Massacre—one of the earliest mass killings in Iraq’s modern history.

A minute of silence was observed in front of the Provincial Council building, with participation from civil society activists, religious leaders, and representatives of Iraq’s ethnic and religious communities.

Angel Shaba, rapporteur of the Provincial Council, told Shafaq News that the remembrance serves as “a powerful reminder of the Assyrians’ suffering and the importance of protecting all components of Iraqi society.”

The massacre took place from August 7 to 11, 1933, in Simele town and over sixty surrounding villages in Duhok and Mosul provinces, following political tensions between the Hashemite monarchy and Assyrian leaders who were calling for international guarantees to protect their identity.

Led by General Bakr Sidqi, the royal army launched a military campaign that resulted in the killing of more than 600 civilians in Simele alone, while some estimates place the total number of victims at over 3,000 across the surrounding areas. Eyewitness reports from the time described mass executions, the burning of homes, rape, and widespread violence.

Assyrians around the world commemorate the tragedy each year on August 7, keeping alive the memory of those lost and reaffirming their historical presence and cultural legacy.