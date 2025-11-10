5,000-year-old building discovered in ancient Iraqi city of Uruk

Shafaq News

Archaeologists have uncovered a remarkable 5,000-year-old structure in the ancient city of Uruk, located in present-day Iraq, according to a report published by “Interesting Engineering”.

The discovery provides new insights into one of the world’s earliest urban centers and highlights the advanced architectural skills of early Mesopotamian civilizations.

Experts say the building could shed light on the social, political, and religious life of the city during the Uruk period.

“The discovery is significant as it offers a rare glimpse into the urban planning and monumental architecture of one of the earliest known cities in human history,” the report states.

Researchers have emphasized that this structure may have been used for administrative or ceremonial purposes, reflecting the complexity of Uruk society.

The excavation, led by an international team of archaeologists, also revealed artifacts that suggest extensive trade and cultural exchanges between Uruk and surrounding regions. This discovery is expected to contribute to ongoing studies on the emergence of cities and early state formation in Mesopotamia, a region often referred to as the cradle of civilization.

To continue reading, click here.