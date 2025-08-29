Ancient city reappears from Mosul Dam Lake in Duhok

Shafaq News – Duhok

An ancient city more than 5,000 years old emerged from the waters of Mosul Dam Lake following a drop in water levels, Duhok’s Directorate of Antiquities announced on Friday.

The site is located in the old village of Khanke, south of Duhok Province, which was submerged by Mosul Dam Lake after its construction in the 1980s.

The director of the department, Bekes Brifkani, told Shafaq News that the site includes the largest cemetery uncovered to date, where excavation teams found clay coffins dating back to the Hellenistic period, estimated at around 300 BC.

“These graves were built from fired soil,” he explained, adding that excavation teams are continuing their work at the site in search of additional artifacts that could enrich the historical study of the region.