Iraq restores Nineveh Wall to include it in World Heritage List

Shafaq News/ The Nineveh Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate announced on Tuesday the commencement of the restoration project for the ancient Nineveh Wall, one of the historic landmarks in Mosul.

Ruayd Al-Laila, Director of the Nineveh Antiquities and Heritage Inspectorate, told Shafaq News, "The laying of the foundation stone marks the beginning of the first phase of the project, funded by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. The completion of this section will cover a length of 200 meters and a height of seven meters."

Al-Laila explained that "the restoration work on the ancient Nineveh Wall will extend from the Al-Muhandisin neighborhood to the Al-Zera'i neighborhood (eastern Mosul)," noting that the work coincides with the restoration of the ancient Bab Al-Masqa gate within the Nineveh Wall.

He added that the aim is to include the Nineveh Wall on the World Heritage List.

The Nineveh Wall is part of the ancient city of Nineveh, the capital of the old Assyrian Empire. It was constructed around 700 BC by order of King Sennacherib, stretching 12 kilometers and featuring 15 main gates. Designed as a strong defensive fortification, it includes carvings and panels depicting stories of kings and gods.

The Wall is a symbol of Assyrian civilization and a significant tourist site in Mosul, attracting researchers and visitors from around the world.