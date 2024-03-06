12 companies participate in the Iraqi-Spanish Trade And Agricultural Forum in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Major international companies participated in the Trade And Agricultural Forum launched on Wednesday, in al-Sulaymaniyah, and organized by the Spanish embassy and the chambers of commerce of Iraq, to boost the agricultural and trade relations.

Zana Abdul Karim, from the Iraqi-Spanish Chamber of Commerce stated to Shafaq News Agency, "12 large Spanish companies and many companies in the region involved in the agricultural sector participated in the forum today."

He said, "The forum aims to explore ways to enhance agricultural commerce in the region, boost trade cooperation between Iraqi and Spanish trading companies, and elevate investment levels between the two sides."

Abdul Karim also highlighted, "The agricultural sector is crucial in the region and has the potential to generate financial resources if managed scientifically."