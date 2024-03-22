White House: Iraqi PM to visit the US on April

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the White House announced that the Iraqi prime minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani will visit the United States next April, holding talks with US officials including president Joe Biden.

A statement from Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “On April 15, President Joe Biden will welcome Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’a Al-Sudani of Iraq to the White House to coordinate on common priorities and reinforce the strong bilateral partnership between the United States and Iraq.”

According to the statement, the two leaders will reaffirm their “commitment to the Strategic Framework Agreement and deepen their shared vision for a secure, sovereign, and prosperous Iraq fully integrated into the broader region.”

Various issues would be discussed during the visit including the “shared commitment to the lasting defeat of ISIS and evolution of the military mission nearly ten years after forming the successful Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS. They will also discuss ongoing Iraqi financial reforms to promote economic development and progress towards Iraq’s energy independence and modernization.”