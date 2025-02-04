Unprecedented Turkish expansion in Iraq with 40 bases, MP warns

Shafaq News/ Iraqi MP and member of the Security and Defense Committee, Hussein Al-Ameri, warned on Tuesday of an "unprecedented Turkish expansion" in Iraqi territory, with a total of 40 military bases, primarily in the Duhok and Erbil governorates, calling on Parliament to convene an emergency session to address the Turkish threats and military movements, warning of their "dangerous impacts."

During a press conference in Parliament, Al-Ameri stated that the Turkish expansion involves continuous incursions, the establishment of military bases, the entry of vehicles, and air and artillery strikes targeting areas in northern Iraq. "This has resulted in martyrs, injuries, and the occupation of vast lands," he added.

Al-Ameri described the newly established Turkish military bases in Iraq as illegal, as well as the sites operating "without the consent of the central government." He also highlighted Turkiye's presence in Duhok and Erbil governorates, and entire districts "under its control under the pretext of fighting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)”, warning that this poses a severe threat to Iraq's security, sovereignty, and stability, and describing it as a "blatant violation of all international treaties, norms, and principles of good neighborliness."

Reports suggest that a new Turkish military force has arrived to reinforce the Bashiqa base north of Nineveh, "as part of undeclared movements to increase Turkiye’s military presence in the region," according to Al-Ameri.

While accusing Ankara of exploiting the region's unstable political and security conditions, Al-Ameri argued that Turkiye's expansion in the northern areas "carries political, economic, and military dimensions that directly threaten Iraq’s unity and political sovereignty."

He called for high-level diplomatic action by Iraq's Parliament to confront these challenges and safeguard Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On January 29, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Baghdad and met with Iraqi officials. According to a source from Shafaq News, the two sides discussed "regional challenges and strengthening bilateral relations."

They agreed to establish joint security committees to assess the situation in key areas. Fidan emphasized the direct relationship between Iraq’s stability and Turkiye’s security, stating, "Just as Iraq enjoys peace and stability, Turkiye also enjoys peace and stability. Our common goal is to ensure the prosperity of both countries."