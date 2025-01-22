Ukraine Zelenskyy praises Iraq's "neutrality", seeks agricultural cooperation

Shafaq News/ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Wednesday, praised Iraq's "neutral" stance on the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The comments came during a meeting between Zelenskyy and Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In a statement, the media office of the Iraqi presidency said the discussion covered several key regional and international issues.

Rashid reiterated Iraq's position calling for respect for national sovereignty and the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

The Iraqi president emphasized that "there are no winners in armed conflicts, and the victor is ultimately a loser due to the loss of lives and property," stressing the importance of international efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Rashid also highlighted Iraq’s balanced stance on the war, expressing the country's readiness to facilitate dialogue between both sides.

In response, Zelenskyy thanked President Rashid for his position, expressing Ukraine’s interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the agricultural sector, offering to increase exports of Ukrainian products to Iraq, especially wheat and barley.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, Iraq has consistently called for an end to the conflict, and abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly on a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion and calling for an end to its use of force against Ukraine.

In 2023, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein reaffirmed that "Iraq seeks to be part of the solution regarding the Russia-Ukraine war".