PM Barzani inaugurates Kurdistan House at Davos to boost investment

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region’s Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated the "Kurdistan House" on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos to promote the Kurdistan Region commercially and economically.

During the opening ceremony, Barzani stated, "I am extremely pleased to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos on behalf of Kurdistan House. I thank everyone who contributed to building this house, which has become a platform to introduce the Kurdish people and the Region's potential."

Barzani highlighted that "Kurdistan House" will organize a series of events and activities this year to inform the international community about investment opportunities in various sectors of the Region to attract major countries and companies.

In his remarks on international relations, Barzani described the inauguration of the new US President as a "historic day," expressing hope for developing strategic relations with the United States and continuing cooperation to enhance peace and stability in the region.

He also called on the United States to provide greater support to Iraq, particularly the Kurdistan Region, to ensure its protection and economic development.

Regarding developments in the Middle East, Barzani affirmed that Kurdistan is closely monitoring rapid changes, especially in Syria, and seeks to avoid involvement in regional crises.

He added, "If we can play a positive role in improving security and stability, we will not hesitate. We always strive to ensure peace and emphasize the importance of Kurdish unity in facing challenges."

The Prime Minister also addressed efforts to achieve unity among Kurdish parties in Syria, noting the visit of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi to Erbil at the invitation of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani. He explained that the meetings focused on bringing viewpoints closer and urging parties to resolve disputes and ensure the legitimate rights of the Kurdish people.

Barzani concluded, "We hope these efforts will result in a new reality that fulfills the aspirations of our people in the Region."

The Kurdistan House

The Kurdistan House aims to position Kurdistan as a hub for innovation and collaboration, highlighting its strategic importance and offering a unique space for meaningful dialogue and exchange of ideas. According to its official website, it organizes events and activities to inform the international community about investment opportunities in various sectors of the region, attracting major countries and companies.

In addition to economic promotion, the Kurdistan House also emphasizes the importance of Regional stability, peace, and unity among Kurdish parties. It provides a venue for discussions on geopolitical stability, public-private partnerships, and sustainable development.