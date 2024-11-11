COP29 Climate Summit kicks off in Baku, senior Iraqi delegation participates

Shafaq News/ The 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) commenced on Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan, bringing together leaders and representatives from around the world to address critical climate issues.

Iraq is represented by a high-level delegation led by President Abdul Latif Rashid and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani, along with a technical negotiating team from the Ministry of Environment and other relevant sectors.

According to COP29 official website, this year's summit will focus on key topics, including a new global climate finance target, the UAE-led Global Stocktake Dialogue, mitigation action programs, a just energy transition, and global adaptation targets. The agenda also includes reviewing operational measures for the Loss and Damage Fund, established to address the impacts of climate change.

As a pivotal event in global climate efforts, COP29 provides an essential platform for countries to collaborate on shaping and implementing future climate policies, ensuring a sustainable environmental future.

The conference runs through November 22, with a significant focus on establishing new climate finance targets and supporting developing countries in their climate mitigation and adaptation efforts. Notably, this year’s summit takes place shortly after the recent victory of Republican Donald Trump in the US presidential election—a figure who previously withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement during his 2016–2020 term. The United States, according to UN data, ranks as the second-largest carbon emitter globally, following China.

COP29, led by the UN, stands as the world’s most significant climate summit. "COP," or "Conference of the Parties," refers to the nearly 200 nations that have ratified the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) treaty, signed in 1992.