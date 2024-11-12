President Barzani meets world leaders at COP29 in Azerbaijan

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met with several world leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Among those Barzani met were Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President Barzani also held discussions with the Iraqi delegation to Azerbaijan, led by Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid.

The Kurdish President arrived, on Monday, in Baku to attend the climate change summit upon the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.