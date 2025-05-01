Under tight security: US military convoy heads toward Iraq’s Qayyarah Air Base

Shafaq News/ A US military convoy moved toward the Qayyarah Air Base in northern Iraq, a security source said on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News that the force departed from a military location in northern Iraq and is believed to be heading toward the Air Base in northern Saladin province.

No details were provided regarding the size of the convoy or the nature of its mission.

The movement reportedly occurred under tight security, and authorities have yet to release any official information explaining the purpose of the deployment.

Qayyarah Air Base, situated approximately 60 kilometers south of Mosul, is considered a strategic military site. It was previously used by US-led Global Coalition forces in operations against ISIS.

Approximately 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq, stationed at key military bases, including Ain Al-Asad Airbase, Erbil Air Base, Camp Taji, Union III Base, and Al-Harir Air Base.