US Presidential Envoy applauds Mosul research initiative

Shafaq News – Nineveh

US Presidential Envoy to Iraq, Mark Savaya, on Wednesday praised the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Academic Research Institute in Iraq (TARI) and the University of Chicago’s Institute for the Study of Ancient Cultures, calling it a major boost for bilateral cooperation.

In a post on X, Savaya highlighted that Mosul, where the project will be based, “is regaining its rightful place on the global stage,” congratulating its residents on the milestone. The initiative aims to establish an international academic research center in Nineveh.

With pride and great pleasure, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the people of Nineveh on the signing of a historic Memorandum of Understanding with the United States of America to establish an International Research Center in the heart of Mosul a city regaining its…

Earlier, Nineveh Governor Abdel Qadir al-Dakhil declared the MOU, emphasizing that the project “represents a strategic step to elevate the province’s status as a scientific and cultural hub.”

