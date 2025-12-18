Savaya, US Congressman commit to “Make Iraq Great Again”

Shafaq News – Washington

US Special Envoy to Iraq Mark Savaya on Thursday highlighted Washington’s engagement with a “great” Iraq after meeting with Republican Congressman Joe Wilson.

On X, Savaya described the talks with Wilson and his team as positive, adding, “We will Make Iraq Great Again!”

Great meeting with United States Congressman Joe Wilson and team.We will Make Iraq Great Again! https://t.co/MEu4U28Ztk — Mark Savaya (@Mark_Savaya) December 17, 2025

Wilson confirmed the meeting in a separate post, saying he was “grateful” to host Savaya for what he called an important discussion on Iraq.

“I am excited to work with the Special Envoy to…Free Iraq from Iran,” he noted. “There couldn’t be anyone better working on this issue for President Trump!”

The congressman’s post included a photograph showing both men holding the Iraqi flag, with the US flag displayed behind them and the newly adopted Syrian flag visible alongside.

Savaya, an Iraqi Chaldean-born businessman appointed last October as Washington’s third formal special envoy to Iraq, has centered his public messaging on the need to consolidate weapons under state authority. Last week, he warned that Iraq stands once again at a “decisive moment,” stressing that no nation can succeed while “armed groups compete with the state and undermine its authority.’’

The remarks drew a response from Kataib Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades), an Iraqi armed faction aligned with Iran, which urged politicians to avoid contact with Savaya and warned that those who engage with him would be viewed as “traitors and tools of Trump.”