US Envoy: Iraq can anchor regional security, trade corridor

Shafaq News- Washington

US Presidential Envoy to Iraq Tom Barrack said on Friday that Iraq is leading a new regional security and strategic framework by linking the Gulf, the Levant, Turkiye, and Egypt through economic and infrastructure cooperation.

Speaking at the US-Iraq Business Summit in Washington, Barrack noted that diplomacy, intelligence, and military strategies often follow the private sector, labeling business leaders as the "best diplomats" in advancing energy, electricity, and regional connectivity projects.

"This project will shift dependence away from maritime shipping through the Strait of Hormuz toward overland routes and integrated logistics networks, reducing the strategic importance of the strait within two years.”

He also highlighted the importance of the "Middle Corridor," which stretches from Turkiye and Azerbaijan through Central Asia, saying it could transport vast quantities of natural gas to Europe. He described regional trade integration as "the real alternative" to military conflict.

Barrack criticized previous foreign policies toward the region, saying intervention and efforts to change governments had failed and that the region needs strong leaders with clarity and transparency to achieve prosperity. He expressed confidence in Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's leadership and urged American and international businesses to support investment in Iraq, stressing, “such backing could help transform two decades of instability into a lasting security and economic partnership.”