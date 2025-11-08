UNAMI urges wide Iraqi turnout in November polls

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Saturday encouraged Iraqis to participate widely and responsibly in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Visiting Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), UNAMI chief Mohamed Al-Hassan urged its members to uphold the highest standards of integrity and independence to protect Iraq’s security, interests, and future.

"Iraq deserves leaders who can translate the aspirations of its people into tangible results, free from sectarianism, favoritism, and empty slogans," Al-Hassan added, stressing that votes should be "valuable, meaningful, and significant."

Iraq is finalizing preparations for the parliamentary elections scheduled for November 11, 2025, with more than 21.4 million eligible voters, including over 3 million in the Kurdistan Region. The country has now entered the electoral silence period, marking the official halt of campaigning.

Read more: Iraq’s 2025 Parliamentary Elections — What You Need to Know