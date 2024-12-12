UN envoy and Ayatollah Al-Sistani discuss protecting Iraq from external tensions

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Grand Ayatollah, Ali Al-Sistani, received UN Secretary-General’s representative, Mohammed Al-Hassan, at his residence in Najaf. The meeting touched on recent regional developments, particularly in Syria following the fall of President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime, a source told Shafaq News.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, Al-Hassan said that Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Al-Sistani, is committed to preserving the country’s unity and stability amid regional tensions.

He further affirmed the UN’s recognition of Ayatollah’s significant influence, adding that “Ayatollah Al-Sistani is keen to keep Iraq away from external conflicts that could destabilize the country.”

Al-Hassan briefed the cleric on the results of meetings held in the United States about Iraq and indicated that discussions focused on avoiding regional tensions that might harm the nation.

“There is direct coordination between the UN mission in Iraq (UNAMI) and the Iraqi government, with continued efforts to maintain the country’s stability,” he revealed.

Urging new decisions to address the country’s current challenges and avoid future crises, the UN representative asserted that Iraq must not become “a battleground for settling scores.”