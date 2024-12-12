UN representative meets Iraq’s top Shiite cleric al-Sistani

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, met with the United Nations representative to Iraq, Mohammed Al-Hassan, at his residence in al-Najaf

According to a source speaking to Shafaq News agency, the meeting addressed the aftermath of recent events in Syria, particularly the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime to armed opposition groups, and the regional developments.

This marks the second meeting between Ayatollah Al-Sistani and the UN envoy in just over a month. Their previous meeting, held in early November, concluded with an agreement to collaborate on strengthening Iraq’s regional and international standing, as announced by Al-Hassan at the time.