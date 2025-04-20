UN Chief Guterres to attend Baghdad Arab League summit

Shafaq News/ United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will attend the upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad, the Iraqi government announced on Sunday.

According to the media office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the confirmation was delivered by UN Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare during a meeting with the Prime Minister in Baghdad.

Discussions focused on the ongoing preparations for concluding the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), which is scheduled to end in August 2026.

Al-Sudani welcomed the progress made in facilitating UNAMI’s drawdown, describing the process as smooth and well-coordinated, and noted that it marks the beginning of a new phase of collaboration with the UN across a broad range of sectors and development programs.

He reaffirmed Iraq’s commitment to continued cooperation with the UN and acknowledged the organization’s contributions to the country and its citizens since the 2005 elections.