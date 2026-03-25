UK diplomat: PMF is a parliament-approved national institution

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The United Kingdom’s chargé d’affaires in Baghdad, Robin Milton, said on Wednesday that the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) are a national institution approved by Iraq’s parliament and played an important role in the fight against ISIS.

During a meeting with Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji, Al-Araji said Iraq is working with friendly and neighboring countries to stop the war and return to negotiations by building trust among all parties, in line with international law.

He also expressed Iraq’s rejection of attacks targeting PMF positions and other security headquarters, stressing that Baghdad maintains balanced relations with the international community based on shared interests.

Al-Araji praised the role of the United Kingdom and the European Union in de-escalation efforts and in pushing toward renewed dialogue, stressing that the Iraqi government has taken strict measures to protect diplomatic missions, expressing appreciation for the UK’s positions and efforts to end the war and resume negotiations.

For his part, Milton said his country is working closely with international partners to halt the war and restore stability in the region.