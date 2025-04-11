Tikrit instructor to face court over guard’s death, harassment charges

Shafaq News/ A university instructor from Tikrit is set to face court next week on charges of premeditated murder and sexual harassment, a security source in Saladin province told Shafaq News on Friday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the instructor, affiliated with Tikrit University, had a history of sexual harassment complaints filed against him, the source noted.

The female student who was reportedly found "in a compromising situation" with the instructor was summoned for questioning but was not detained, the source clarified.

Yesterday, a source reported that the instructor from the College of Physical Education had been engaged in a sexual relationship and was caught with a student in his car on university grounds.