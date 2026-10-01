Shafaq News- Tehran/ Baghdad

Iran’s Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday urged Iraq to act over US restrictions on flights between the two countries, warning that the measures were disrupting travel for visitors, university students, and patients.

In a message marking Iraq’s “Sovereignty Days,” the Embassy described Iraqi-Iranian relations as based on “deep ties and shared interests” and called on Baghdad to protect those historic ties from provocations and the effects of US sanctions.

تستند العلاقات الإيرانية العراقية إلى روابط عميقة ومصالح مشتركة. القيود الأخيرة على الطيران تعرقل حركة الزوار والجامعيين والمرضى؛ ویتوقع من الحكومة العراقية المستقلة وفي يوم السيادة؛ اتخاذ قرارفوری، لحماية هذه العلاقات التاريخية من الاستفزازات وتداعيات العقوبات الأمريكية الظالمة. pic.twitter.com/QWqYVOGAgv — السفارة الإيرانية - بغداد (@IRAN_in_IRAQ) September 30, 2026

Washington imposed penalties on 36 Iran-related targets on Sept. 8, targeting airlines and foreign networks it accused of supporting Tehran’s aviation sector and facilitating the movement of weapons, personnel, and illicit cargo. Iraq did not initially impose a nationwide flight suspension, but airports in Baghdad, Najaf, Erbil, and Al-Sulaymaniyah halted flights to and from Iran.

On Tuesday, Iraqi Airways said it will resume flights to Iranian airports in October, initially from Najaf. However, a senior source told Shafaq News that the ban on Iranian airlines remains in place.

Read more: US sanctions reshape Iraq-Iran travel, airline operations