Tehran slams “US Meddling” in Iraq relations

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iran’s Embassy in Baghdad denounced what it called the United States’ meddling stance in a recent bilateral security agreement signed between Iran and Iraq.

In a statement, the embassy said the US remarks represent “an unacceptable interference in the relations between two neighboring and sovereign states.”

The comments are “a clear sign of the destabilizing approach the United States continues to pursue in the region, and evidence of its ongoing attempts to drive a wedge between neighboring and Muslim nations,” the embassy added, considering such actions violate the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, which are grounded in cooperation between states.

The criticism followed a statement from the US Department of State, which rejected the Iran-Iraq security memorandum. Washington said it opposes any agreement that contradicts US objectives or weakens efforts to strengthen Iraq’s established security institutions.

The memorandum was signed under the oversight of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and involved Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji and Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.