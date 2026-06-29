Taif Sami denies fleeing Iraq amid corruption crackdown

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Former Iraqi Finance Minister Taif Sami's office on Monday rejected reports that she had fled Iraq or had been arrested as part of the country's anti-corruption campaign.

In a statement, the office described reports circulating on some media outlets and social media platforms as "completely false.” It urged media organizations, analysts, and activists to verify information before publishing or sharing it and called on Iraq's Communications and Media Commission to take legal action against the spread of misleading reports.

The office will also pursue legal action against anyone who circulates the allegations without relying on official sources.

On Sunday, Iraqi authorities launched a nationwide anti-corruption campaign under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's direction. A security source told Shafaq News the operation resulted in 67 arrests during its first 24 hours, while informed sources said it is expected to target more than 200 officials, politicians, former and current deputy ministers, business owners, and other suspects during its initial phase.

Read more: Iraq detains 47 officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far