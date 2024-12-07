Syrian exodus: Thousands flee to Iraq as opposition gains ground

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a new group of Syrians had entered Iraq through border crossings, as part of ongoing withdrawals and surrenders by Syrian army personnel as opposition forces continue their expansion in Syria, aiming to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad's regime.

A security source reported to Shafaq News Agency that “the number of Syrian arrivals ranges from 2,500 to 2,700 individuals. This latest group includes soldiers, officers, and civilian employees.”

“The relevant authorities are meticulously verifying the identities of the arrivals, and their weapons are being confiscated to ensure no prohibited items enter the country.”

The source confirmed that all Syrian arrivals “are being monitored by Iraqi security agencies until a decision is made regarding their status.”

At the end of November, armed factions led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra) overran villages and towns in Aleppo province, which is controlled by the Syrian government. They continued their advance, seizing control of the province and other large areas in Syria.

In late 2016, Syrian army forces, supported by Russia, Iran, and allied factions, reclaimed the entire city of Aleppo. Opposition fighters agreed to withdraw after months of bombardment and siege, a battle that turned the tide against them.

Iraq fears a repeat of mid-2014 when ISIS managed to seize areas amounting to one-third of the country due to the spillover of the Syrian conflict between the regime and opposition factions.

Anti-Assad armed groups have called on the Iraqi government not to engage in the developments in Syria, promising to establish a government of institutions if the regime is overthrown. However, Baghdad has rejected these calls, stating that “it does not deal with terrorist groups.”