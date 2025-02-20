Syria’s raises Iraq visa fees by 400%

Shafaq News/ Syria increased visa fees for Iraqi travelers as part of a new government policy affecting multiple countries, the director of Damascus International Airport, Omar Abdul Baqi, said on Thursday.

Abdul Baqi told Shafaq News, “There is a directive from the new Syrian government to raise visa prices for several countries, including Iraq. The fee, previously set at $50 (75,000 Iraqi dinars), has now risen to $250 (375,000 Iraqi dinars),” adding that Iraqi airline counters and Cham Wings Airlines had been notified of the change.

The visa fee hike has sparked widespread debate after an image of a newly issued $250 visa for an Iraqi traveler surfaced online. The increase has led to calls for diplomatic pressure on Syria to revert to the previous fee, with some arguing that Iraq had extended preferential visa treatment to Syrians and Lebanese during times of crisis.

Additionally, Abdul Baqi denied reports circulating on social media about an alleged altercation between Damascus airport authorities and a group of Iraqi travelers. “The situation arose due to noise caused by some passengers—around 70 people in total. Ten of them were taken to a private office for discussions. No one was arrested, and they were handled appropriately,” he clarified.

Damascus Airport suspended operations on December 23, and resumed them in Jan 7, citing military operations that preceded the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad.