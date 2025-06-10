Iraqi Embassy in Damascus denies Syria visa hike

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Embassy in Damascus dismissed reports of increased visa fees for Iraqis entering Syria, calling them “inaccurate.”

In a statement, the embassy said Syrian authorities affirmed that fees remain “unchanged,” urging the public to rely on official sources.

The clarification follows growing concern over alleged reports that Iraqis would be charged $250 for entry visas.

Separately, Iraq’s Transport Ministry confirmed that civil flights to Syria remain suspended, a ban in place since the fall of the former Syrian regime. Spokesperson Maytham al-Safi told Shafaq News that no regular air service exists, and even Cham Wings Airlines has halted operations.