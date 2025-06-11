Syria: Iraqi visa fee remains $50

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Syria’s Civil Aviation Authority dismissed reports of increased visa fees for Iraqis entering Syria.

“The visa fee remains $50. No official change has been made,” the authority’s media office told Shafaq News.

The clarification follows growing concern over alleged reports that Iraqis would be charged $250 for entry visas.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Embassy in Damascus denied on Tuesday any fee hike, confirming that Syrian officials assured them visa fees remain “unchanged.”