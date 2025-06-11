Syria: Iraqi visa fee remains $50

Syria: Iraqi visa fee remains $50
2025-06-11T11:33:54+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Syria’s Civil Aviation Authority dismissed reports of increased visa fees for Iraqis entering Syria.

“The visa fee remains $50. No official change has been made,” the authority’s media office told Shafaq News.

The clarification follows growing concern over alleged reports that Iraqis would be charged $250 for entry visas.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Embassy in Damascus denied on Tuesday any fee hike, confirming that Syrian officials assured them visa fees remain “unchanged.”

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon