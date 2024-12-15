"Strategic" project: Iraq signs contract for three electricity stations with World Bank funding

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq signed a contract to build three secondary electricity transformer stations in Basra province, with a capacity of 3×90 MVA and a voltage of 132/33 kV, funded by the World Bank.

The Ministry of Electricity stated that Minister Ziad Ali Fadhil presided over the signing ceremony. “The project, to be carried out by a consortium of two Turkish companies, BEST & BETAS, with advisory supervision from German company Antec, is expected to be completed within 18 months.”

The three stations will be located in vital areas in Basra. The Al-Qibla station will be built in the provincial center to serve densely populated areas, while the Al-Ghadeer station will be located in the Al-Ghadeer neighborhood to meet the needs of residents and service projects. The Al-Faiha station in the Shatt al-Arab district will serve residential areas and service projects.

During the signing ceremony, Fadhil emphasized the “strategic” project's importance, noting that “the new stations will boost electricity supply, alleviate network congestion, provide reliable power, and stabilize the province's electrical system.”

Notably, this project is part of the Ministry of Electricity's efforts to enhance the electrical network's infrastructure and improve power service across Iraq.