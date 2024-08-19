Iraq to supply Basra with 500 megawatts by year-end, enhancing energy infrastructure

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity announced it will supply Basra Governorate with 500 megawatts by year-end.

The ministry's spokesman, Ahmed Musa, told Shafaq News Agency that “the first phase of the Iraqi-Gulf connection via Kuwait will conclude by the end of 2024, supplying Basra with 500 megawatts,” adding, " There is a second and third phase, with government directives focusing on diversifying energy sources and providing funds for the electrical system's rehabilitation and development."

Moreover, Musa noted that “the technical advisory contract with Saudi Arabia, which includes a first phase of 1,000 megawatts, has been signed.”

“Connection points have been determined, and work is underway.”

Basra Governorate is one of Iraq's hottest regions and has frequently ranked among the world's highest temperatures, with residents facing severe electrical energy issues.

Iraq imports 30-40% of its energy needs from Iran, which is crucial during summer when temperatures reach 50°C and energy demand peaks. Since the 1990s, due to low electricity production, Iraq has used scheduled power outages, with people depending on private generators to make up for the shortfall.