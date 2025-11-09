Special voting concludes in Iraq, Kurdistan

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

Polling centers for Iraq’s special vote closed on Sunday evening in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region after a day of mixed turnout.

According to Shafaq News correspondents and spokespersons of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), the Kurdistan Region recorded the highest participation rate, exceeding 97% across its three provinces — Erbil, Duhok, and Al-Sulaymaniyah, while turnout in central and southern provinces ranged between 50% and 85%.

Special voting began at 7:00 a.m. for members of the security forces and Peshmerga within Iraq’s parliamentary elections. A total of 1,313,980 security and military personnel cast their ballots at 809 polling centers and 4,501 stations, while 26,538 internally displaced persons (IDPs) voted at 27 centers and 97 stations.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani congratulated Iraq’s security and military personnel for exercising their constitutional right to vote, urging them to uphold professionalism and protect the electoral process.