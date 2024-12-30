Source: Iraqi Military Intelligence Director removed for “unknown reasons”

Shafaq News/ Director of Iraqi Military Intelligence, Major General Zaid Hoshi, was dismissed from his position, a security source revealed on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The reasons for the dismissal have not been disclosed,” noting that “no successor has been named to take over the Intelligence Directorate's responsibilities as of now."

On December 17, 2022, Hoshi was appointed Director of Military Intelligence under the Iraqi Army's General Staff.