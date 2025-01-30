Iraq dismisses Deputy Oil Minister amid refinery challenges

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliamentary Oil and Gas Committee has revealed the reasons behind the dismissal of Hamid Al-Zobaie, Deputy Minister of Oil for Refining Affairs.

Committee member Ali Mashkur told Shafaq News that “Al-Zobaie’s removal was prompted by a series of unresolved issues within the Refining Agency, including operational challenges at the Karbala and Dora refineries, as well as complications involving several oil companies working alongside the extraction agency.”

An informed source confirmed, on Wednesday, that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has appointed Adnan Hamoud, Director of the North Refineries Company, as acting Deputy Minister of Oil. Hamoud will assume the role in addition to his current responsibilities, succeeding Al-Zobaie.